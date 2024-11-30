Imran Khan Found Guilty in May 9 Riots Conspiracy

A Pakistani court has declared former Prime Minister Imran Khan guilty of conspiring and abetting in the violent events that unfolded during the May 9 riots. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader has been implicated in several cases in Lahore, accused of inciting supporters to target government and military facilities.

Judge Manzar Ali Gill of the Anti-Terrorism Court emphasized the gravity of the charges in his written order, dismissing eight post-arrest bail petitions related to these events. Despite Khan's defense team arguing his incarceration at the time of the offenses, the court maintained that his influence and directions had played a significant role in the riots.

The prosecution presented witness statements and audio-visual evidence to support the allegations against Khan, underlining the impact of his position as PTI chairman. Despite securing bail in other cases, Khan remains in jail facing multiple charges related to the May 9 unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)