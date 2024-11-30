Left Menu

Imran Khan Found Guilty in May 9 Riots Conspiracy

A Pakistani court has found former Prime Minister Imran Khan guilty of abetting and conspiring in the violent riots on May 9. The charges include instigating attacks on government and military installations. Several post-arrest bail petitions for Khan were dismissed, emphasizing the serious nature of the offenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 30-11-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 22:14 IST
Imran Khan
A Pakistani court has declared former Prime Minister Imran Khan guilty of conspiring and abetting in the violent events that unfolded during the May 9 riots. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader has been implicated in several cases in Lahore, accused of inciting supporters to target government and military facilities.

Judge Manzar Ali Gill of the Anti-Terrorism Court emphasized the gravity of the charges in his written order, dismissing eight post-arrest bail petitions related to these events. Despite Khan's defense team arguing his incarceration at the time of the offenses, the court maintained that his influence and directions had played a significant role in the riots.

The prosecution presented witness statements and audio-visual evidence to support the allegations against Khan, underlining the impact of his position as PTI chairman. Despite securing bail in other cases, Khan remains in jail facing multiple charges related to the May 9 unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

