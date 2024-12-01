Left Menu

Crisis Unfolds as Georgia Halts EU Talks Amid Nationwide Protests

Georgia is in political turmoil as President Salome Zourabichvili refuses to leave office, deeming the current government illegitimate, following the halting of EU accession talks. Large-scale protests have erupted, calling for adherence to constitutional aims of EU membership, while arrests and concerns of orchestrated revolution escalate tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 00:22 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 00:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Georgia faces a political crisis after President Salome Zourabichvili labeled the government illegitimate and vowed to remain in office past her term, challenging the prime minister. This follows the ruling Georgian Dream party's decision to stop EU accession talks, sparking mass protests.

The Georgian government's pullback from EU discussions, despite widespread public support for joining the bloc, has ignited unrest. Zourabichvili, whose role is largely symbolic, insists no successor can be elected by what she calls an unlawful parliament, prolonging her presidency.

Amid growing discontent, demonstrations in the capital, Tbilisi, led to clashes with police, while high-profile resignations and statements from prominent figures have spotlighted international concerns. The situation remains tense as the government accuses opposition forces of plotting a revolution.

