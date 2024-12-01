Crisis Unfolds as Georgia Halts EU Talks Amid Nationwide Protests

Georgia faces a political crisis after President Salome Zourabichvili labeled the government illegitimate and vowed to remain in office past her term, challenging the prime minister. This follows the ruling Georgian Dream party's decision to stop EU accession talks, sparking mass protests.

The Georgian government's pullback from EU discussions, despite widespread public support for joining the bloc, has ignited unrest. Zourabichvili, whose role is largely symbolic, insists no successor can be elected by what she calls an unlawful parliament, prolonging her presidency.

Amid growing discontent, demonstrations in the capital, Tbilisi, led to clashes with police, while high-profile resignations and statements from prominent figures have spotlighted international concerns. The situation remains tense as the government accuses opposition forces of plotting a revolution.

