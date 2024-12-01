Maoist Encounter in Telangana: Seven Killed in Fire Exchange
Seven Maoists were killed in a forest confrontation with police in Telangana's Mulugu district. The clash involved the Greyhounds, an elite anti-naxal force, during a combing operation. Kursam Mangu, a senior Maoist leader, was among those killed, with weapons including two AK-47 rifles seized.
Hyderabad witnessed a significant encounter on Sunday as seven Maoists fell victim to a deadly shootout with the police in Mulugu district's remote forest area.
The exchange occurred during a detailed combing operation by Greyhounds, Telangana's elite anti-naxal force, in the Eturnagaram forest region. Police sources reported the successful capture of several weapons, including two AK-47 rifles.
Among the deceased was a prominent figure, Kursam Mangu, also known as Bhadru, who was the Secretary of the Telangana State Committee of the outlawed CPI (Maoist).
