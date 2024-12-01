Maoist Encounter in Telangana: Seven Killed in Fire Exchange

Hyderabad witnessed a significant encounter on Sunday as seven Maoists fell victim to a deadly shootout with the police in Mulugu district's remote forest area.

The exchange occurred during a detailed combing operation by Greyhounds, Telangana's elite anti-naxal force, in the Eturnagaram forest region. Police sources reported the successful capture of several weapons, including two AK-47 rifles.

Among the deceased was a prominent figure, Kursam Mangu, also known as Bhadru, who was the Secretary of the Telangana State Committee of the outlawed CPI (Maoist).

(With inputs from agencies.)