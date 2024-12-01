Left Menu

Maoist Encounter in Telangana: Seven Killed in Fire Exchange

Seven Maoists were killed in a forest confrontation with police in Telangana's Mulugu district. The clash involved the Greyhounds, an elite anti-naxal force, during a combing operation. Kursam Mangu, a senior Maoist leader, was among those killed, with weapons including two AK-47 rifles seized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-12-2024 10:22 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 10:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad witnessed a significant encounter on Sunday as seven Maoists fell victim to a deadly shootout with the police in Mulugu district's remote forest area.

The exchange occurred during a detailed combing operation by Greyhounds, Telangana's elite anti-naxal force, in the Eturnagaram forest region. Police sources reported the successful capture of several weapons, including two AK-47 rifles.

Among the deceased was a prominent figure, Kursam Mangu, also known as Bhadru, who was the Secretary of the Telangana State Committee of the outlawed CPI (Maoist).

(With inputs from agencies.)

