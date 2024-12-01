Left Menu

Unveiling Conflict: Judicial Probe into Shahi Jama Masjid Violence

A judicial commission is investigating the violence during a survey of Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal. Panel members visited sites of conflict, amidst tight security, to inspect conditions. The commission aims to determine whether violence was spontaneous or orchestrated, ensuring future prevention and stability in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 01-12-2024 14:29 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 14:29 IST
Unveiling Conflict: Judicial Probe into Shahi Jama Masjid Violence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid stringent security measures, a judicial commission paid a visit to the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, as part of its inquiry into the violence that erupted due to a court-mandated survey of the mosque.

The commission, led by retired Allahabad High Court judge Devendra Kumar Arora, included retired IPS officer Arvind Kumar Jain. The panel scrutinized the areas affected by the November 24 violence, although one member, former IAS officer Amit Mohan Prasad, was absent.

Authorities underscored their commitment to collecting evidence and maintaining order, with restrictions remaining effective until December 10. The commission's findings will assess the nature of the violence and propose steps to prevent future unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024