Unveiling Conflict: Judicial Probe into Shahi Jama Masjid Violence

Amid stringent security measures, a judicial commission paid a visit to the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, as part of its inquiry into the violence that erupted due to a court-mandated survey of the mosque.

The commission, led by retired Allahabad High Court judge Devendra Kumar Arora, included retired IPS officer Arvind Kumar Jain. The panel scrutinized the areas affected by the November 24 violence, although one member, former IAS officer Amit Mohan Prasad, was absent.

Authorities underscored their commitment to collecting evidence and maintaining order, with restrictions remaining effective until December 10. The commission's findings will assess the nature of the violence and propose steps to prevent future unrest.

