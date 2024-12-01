Unveiling Conflict: Judicial Probe into Shahi Jama Masjid Violence
A judicial commission is investigating the violence during a survey of Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal. Panel members visited sites of conflict, amidst tight security, to inspect conditions. The commission aims to determine whether violence was spontaneous or orchestrated, ensuring future prevention and stability in the region.
Amid stringent security measures, a judicial commission paid a visit to the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, as part of its inquiry into the violence that erupted due to a court-mandated survey of the mosque.
The commission, led by retired Allahabad High Court judge Devendra Kumar Arora, included retired IPS officer Arvind Kumar Jain. The panel scrutinized the areas affected by the November 24 violence, although one member, former IAS officer Amit Mohan Prasad, was absent.
Authorities underscored their commitment to collecting evidence and maintaining order, with restrictions remaining effective until December 10. The commission's findings will assess the nature of the violence and propose steps to prevent future unrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Three killed in clashes between mob and security personnel during mosque survey in UP's Sambhal: Moradabad divisional commissioner.