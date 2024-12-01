Imposter Caught: Man Poses as Soldier in Gujarat

A 30-year-old man was arrested in Gujarat for posing as a soldier, intending to deceive the public, police reported.

Identified as Sanjay Dodia from Shapar Veraval, Rajkot, he was detained in Porbandar while in military attire, and later granted bail, officials said.

The suspect faces charges under section 168 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which penalizes impersonation of Army personnel with potential fines or imprisonment.

