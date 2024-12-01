Left Menu

Imposter Caught: Man Poses as Soldier in Gujarat

A 30-year-old man in Gujarat was arrested for impersonating a soldier, aiming to mislead the public. Identified as Sanjay Dodia, the resident was caught in Porbandar wearing an Army uniform. He faces charges under section 168 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for non-cognisable offenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Porbandar | Updated: 01-12-2024 14:52 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 14:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old man was arrested in Gujarat for posing as a soldier, intending to deceive the public, police reported.

Identified as Sanjay Dodia from Shapar Veraval, Rajkot, he was detained in Porbandar while in military attire, and later granted bail, officials said.

The suspect faces charges under section 168 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which penalizes impersonation of Army personnel with potential fines or imprisonment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

