Global Discord: India's Stand on Regulating Primary Plastic Polymers

India has expressed strong reservations over any initiatives aimed at regulating the production of primary plastic polymers, highlighting potential adverse effects on developmental rights. This stance was conveyed during a significant global summit in Busan, South Korea, which aimed to finalize a legally binding treaty on plastic pollution.

The fifth meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee concluded without reaching a consensus. The chief negotiator for India, Naresh Pal Gangwar, advocated for a treaty focused solely on pollution, steering clear of overlaps with other international frameworks. Gangwar was critical that proposals, including those from India, were not adequately represented in the draft.

The talks exposed pronounced rifts between nations championing production caps and those preferring waste management strategies. India called for robust financial and technical support for developing countries and proposed the creation of a multilateral fund to help these nations shoulder compliance costs, while opposing the assignment of phase-out timelines at present.

