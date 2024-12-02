Comprehensive Plans Announced to Reduce Jobseeker Numbers by 2030

The New Zealand Government is rolling out a transformative approach to help up to 70,000 job seekers overcome barriers to employment. The initiative includes comprehensive needs assessments and tailored job plans, Social Development and Employment Minister Louise Upston announced today.

“Individual Job Plans represent a significant leap forward in providing welfare that works for all New Zealanders,” Minister Upston stated. “Our goal is to reduce long-term welfare dependency and equip job seekers with the tools they need to secure fulfilling employment.”

The program will address a wide range of challenges—education gaps, transport issues, addiction, health concerns, and childcare needs—through comprehensive assessments conducted by employment case managers. Each job seeker will work with a case manager to create a personalised plan of actions, supported by services like literacy training, mental health counseling, driver training, and addiction support. Key Features of the Initiative:

Expanded Case Management: MSD’s phone-based case management service has grown from assisting 1,500 people in July to supporting 10,000 job seekers today, with 70,000 receiving one-on-one employment support overall.

Comprehensive Needs Assessment: Job seekers will undergo in-depth evaluations to uncover barriers to employment and identify targeted solutions.

Tailored Job Plans: Personalised plans will map out actionable steps for each individual to improve work-readiness and employability.

Accountability Through the Traffic Light System: Job seekers who fail to meet agreed work-testable actions may face sanctions under a new Traffic Light System designed to encourage compliance.

Addressing Welfare Dependency

The program seeks to reverse concerning trends in welfare dependency. Under previous policies, young New Zealanders under 25 entering the benefit system were predicted to remain on welfare for up to 20 years, while work-ready Jobseekers faced an average of 13 years of dependency.

“This Government has greater aspirations for young New Zealanders than a life on welfare,” Minister Upston said. “We’re ensuring taxpayer dollars are directed toward empowering people to work and thrive, rather than perpetuating dependency.”

Aiming for Long-Term Results

The Government aims to reduce the number of people receiving Jobseeker Support by 50,000 by 2030. Officials hope the initiative will set a new standard for employment services by addressing the complex needs of job seekers and providing them with the structure, resources, and accountability to succeed.

“Our approach balances support with responsibility. By digging deeper into individuals’ challenges and offering robust assistance, we are helping job seekers unlock their potential and break free from the cycle of welfare dependency,” Minister Upston concluded.

For more information or to access services, job seekers are encouraged to contact their local MSD office or visit the Government’s employment assistance portal.