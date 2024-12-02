Left Menu

Norway's Wealth Fund to Probe Ethical Practices in Key Industries

Norway's $1.8 trillion wealth fund plans to investigate ethical breaches in shoe manufacturing, cryptocurrency, and gambling industries. The fund could potentially divest from companies failing to meet ethical guidelines. The Council on Ethics, overseeing this, will focus on work conditions and workers' rights in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 19:08 IST
Norway's Wealth Fund to Probe Ethical Practices in Key Industries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Norway's $1.8 trillion sovereign wealth fund is set to embark on a significant ethical review next year. The fund will scrutinize shoe manufacturers, cryptocurrency companies, and gambling firms for potential ethical breaches, with possible divestments as a consequence if norms aren't met.

The global financial giant, holding 1.5% of all listed global shares, adheres to stringent ethical guidelines. Overseen by the Council on Ethics, the fund investigates companies to ensure these standards are upheld, with breaches potentially resulting in exclusion or public watch-listing.

In a document intended for Norway's finance ministry, the council underscored its aim to examine work conditions at shoe companies extensively in 2025. The council underlines that such evaluations are critical for upholding workers' rights, although it remains uncertain what the inquiries will uncover.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024