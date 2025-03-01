Trump Leads Cryptocurrency Summit at the White House
U.S. President Donald Trump will host a cryptocurrency summit at the White House on March 7. The event will feature CEOs and investors from the crypto industry, with Trump expected to deliver remarks. The summit aims to address emerging trends and issues in the cryptocurrency market.
U.S. President Donald Trump is set to host a cryptocurrency summit at the White House on March 7, signaling growing interest in the digital currency landscape.
The summit will bring together key figures from the crypto industry, including CEOs and investors, according to a statement from the White House on Friday.
Trump is slated to deliver remarks at the event, which aims to explore recent developments and challenges in the cryptocurrency sector.
