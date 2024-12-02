Sweden Detects Terror Plot Linked to IS
Swedish prosecutors have charged three men with preparing a terrorist crime under the Islamic State's name, revealing domestic criminal ties. The suspects, arrested in March 2024, are also accused of terrorist organization membership. The investigation highlights IS connections, mainly in Somalia, with one suspect targeting minors for attacks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 19:21 IST
In a significant development, Swedish prosecutors have charged three men with preparing a terrorist act in the country's name under the Islamic State banner.
The suspects, linked to organized crime, were also charged with being part of a terrorist organization, with alleged crimes occurring from September 2023 to March 2024.
Authorities emphasized the connection to international IS elements, particularly in Somalia, with one suspect reportedly seeking minors to carry out attacks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
