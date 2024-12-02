Left Menu

Sweden Detects Terror Plot Linked to IS

Swedish prosecutors have charged three men with preparing a terrorist crime under the Islamic State's name, revealing domestic criminal ties. The suspects, arrested in March 2024, are also accused of terrorist organization membership. The investigation highlights IS connections, mainly in Somalia, with one suspect targeting minors for attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 19:21 IST
Sweden Detects Terror Plot Linked to IS
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Swedish prosecutors have charged three men with preparing a terrorist act in the country's name under the Islamic State banner.

The suspects, linked to organized crime, were also charged with being part of a terrorist organization, with alleged crimes occurring from September 2023 to March 2024.

Authorities emphasized the connection to international IS elements, particularly in Somalia, with one suspect reportedly seeking minors to carry out attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024