Joy Ride Culprit Nabbed: The Tale of a 20-Year-Old's Motorcycle Thefts

Delhi Police have apprehended a 20-year-old named Shiva for allegedly stealing motorcycles for joyrides. Caught during a patrol, Shiva attempted to flee from authorities but was detained after a brief chase. The police recovered a stolen motorcycle and a master key from him, revealing his history of similar thefts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 20:19 IST
Delhi Police have detained a 20-year-old suspect accused of stealing motorcycles for joyrides, authorities announced on Monday.

Identified as Shiva from Ekta Vihar, the youth was nabbed during a routine patrol on November 29 while riding a motorcycle classified as stolen, according to police reports.

Following a tip-off, police established a checkpoint on Sangam Marg. Shiva attempted to escape when stopped, but a brief chase led to his capture. Officials recovered a stolen motorcycle and a master key used for vehicle theft on him. Shiva, who left school after Class 8, reportedly engaged in similar activities in the past and would abandon the bikes after they ran out of fuel to elude capture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

