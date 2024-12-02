Joy Ride Culprit Nabbed: The Tale of a 20-Year-Old's Motorcycle Thefts

Delhi Police have detained a 20-year-old suspect accused of stealing motorcycles for joyrides, authorities announced on Monday.

Identified as Shiva from Ekta Vihar, the youth was nabbed during a routine patrol on November 29 while riding a motorcycle classified as stolen, according to police reports.

Following a tip-off, police established a checkpoint on Sangam Marg. Shiva attempted to escape when stopped, but a brief chase led to his capture. Officials recovered a stolen motorcycle and a master key used for vehicle theft on him. Shiva, who left school after Class 8, reportedly engaged in similar activities in the past and would abandon the bikes after they ran out of fuel to elude capture.

