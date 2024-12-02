SA Gears Up for High Holiday Traffic with Border Security Upgrades and Strategic Measures

The Border Management Authority (BMA) has rolled out an extensive plan for the festive season, aimed at addressing increased border activities between December 2024 and January 2025. The strategy focuses on tackling complex challenges such as illegal immigration, cross-border crimes, and the smuggling of illicit goods while ensuring the efficient movement of legitimate travelers and goods.

BMA Commissioner Dr. Michael Masiapato announced that South African borders are set to facilitate over six million travelers, a return to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels. With heightened activity expected at 71 ports of entry, including major land ports, international airports, and seaports, the BMA has implemented key interventions to ensure seamless operations.

Key Measures and Enhancements

Extended Operating Hours

Major ports of entry will operate longer hours to manage high traffic volumes.

Additional Personnel

The deployment of 69 additional staff will bolster capacity at critical points.

Collaborations

Partnerships with Interpol, local law enforcement, and the SANDF will enhance border patrols and intelligence sharing.

Integrated Border Management

Improved processes will prioritize legitimate movement, ensuring only authorized individuals and goods are allowed entry.

Focus on Security and Compliance

Dr. Masiapato highlighted intensified efforts to detect and intercept illicit goods, such as narcotics and stolen vehicles. He also underscored Operation Vala Umgodi’s role in addressing illegal mining, with border guards prepared to prevent deported miners from re-entering South Africa unlawfully.

“We want to warn all travelers against engaging in criminal activities around border areas. Perpetrators will face detection, arrest, and deportation,” Masiapato asserted.

Combatting Food Contamination and Hazardous Imports

Responding to concerns over food contamination, the BMA has issued directives to detect banned pesticides, such as aldicarb and terbufos, at all entry points. These efforts align with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s commitment to addressing public health risks, particularly following the pesticide-related deaths of six children in Soweto.

Advanced Surveillance and Reaction Units

In collaboration with the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development, the BMA plans to deploy drones to bolster surveillance at vulnerable border zones. These drones will work in tandem with mobile reaction units, enabling swift apprehension of illegal entrants and cross-border criminals.

Mitigating Health Risks: Mpox Vigilance

Amid concerns over Mpox, the BMA is urging travelers to avoid close contact with symptomatic individuals. While South Africa’s risk level remains moderate, there is currently no Mpox vaccine available in the country, emphasizing the need for vigilance.

Strategic Ports of Entry

The busiest ports of entry expected this season include:

OR Tambo International Airport (Gauteng)

Beitbridge Land Port (Zimbabwe)

Lebombo Land Port (Mozambique)

Various Lesotho entry points such as Maseru Bridge

Building a Resilient Border Management System

Dr. Masiapato stressed the importance of a robust and integrated border management platform to support national security, economic growth, and regional integration.

“Our border guards and SANDF members are ready to intercept any illegal activities, ensuring a safe and secure festive season,” he concluded.

This proactive approach signals South Africa’s commitment to modernizing its border operations while addressing persistent security challenges and supporting economic progress.