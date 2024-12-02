Left Menu

Debate Surrounds Use of 'Suicide Capsule' in Swiss Assisted Dying Case

Swiss authorities released right-to-die activist Florian Willet after being held for over two months amid an investigation into the use of a 'suicide capsule'. Although suspicion of intentional homicide has been ruled out, prosecutors continue to investigate incitement and abetting of suicide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 02-12-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 21:37 IST
  • Switzerland

Swiss prosecutors have released Florian Willet, a right-to-die activist, after holding him for more than two months during an investigation into the use of a controversial 'suicide capsule.'

This case marks the first reported instance of the Sarco suicide capsule's use in Switzerland. The device facilitates death by nitrogen gas, reportedly used by a 64-year-old U.S. woman.

Authorities had detained four individuals but only released Willet when suspicions of intentional homicide were dismissed. However, investigations into possible incitement and abetting of suicide continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

