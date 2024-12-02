Debate Surrounds Use of 'Suicide Capsule' in Swiss Assisted Dying Case

Swiss prosecutors have released Florian Willet, a right-to-die activist, after holding him for more than two months during an investigation into the use of a controversial 'suicide capsule.'

This case marks the first reported instance of the Sarco suicide capsule's use in Switzerland. The device facilitates death by nitrogen gas, reportedly used by a 64-year-old U.S. woman.

Authorities had detained four individuals but only released Willet when suspicions of intentional homicide were dismissed. However, investigations into possible incitement and abetting of suicide continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)