Veterans' Support Enhanced with Budget 2024 Boost: Backlog Down 17%

Veterans Minister Chris Penk has announced significant progress in reducing wait times for veterans seeking medical and rehabilitation support, thanks to additional funding allocated in Budget 2024.

The $4 million investment over four years is already making a tangible difference:

Backlog Reduction: The number of open claims with Veterans’ Affairs has dropped by 17%, from a peak of 2,807 to 2,305.

Claims Processed: 500 claims have been cleared since the funding injection.

Minister Penk emphasized the Government’s commitment to improving public services, including timely and equitable care for veterans:

“My number one goal as Veterans Minister has been to reduce wait times for veterans. Budget 2024’s funding is directly speeding up processing times, allowing Veterans’ Affairs to clear significant portions of the backlog,” he said.

Challenges and Future Steps

While progress has been made, Penk acknowledged the challenges that remain:

Pandemic Impact: The backlog built during the COVID-19 pandemic is still substantial, requiring sustained efforts to fully address.

Veterans Entitlement Board Decision: A recent ruling expanding coverage beyond current legislation may impact processing times further. This decision is under review to balance expanded eligibility with operational capacity.

Government’s Broader Commitment to Veterans

The Government has also committed to exploring long-term improvements in veterans' services, including:

Expanding mental health support for veterans to address growing demand.

Launching initiatives to streamline the claims process through digital solutions.

Collaborating with veteran organizations to ensure services are tailored to diverse needs.

“Our veterans have given so much to this country. It is unacceptable that some have had to wait over a year for the care and support they deserve,” Penk stated.

Looking Ahead

The reduction in the backlog signals progress, but Penk stressed the need for ongoing effort. Plans are underway to:

Further reduce waiting times by increasing staff capacity within Veterans’ Affairs.

Enhance coordination with healthcare providers to expedite treatment delivery.

Strengthen outreach programs to ensure all eligible veterans access available support.

“This is just the beginning. The additional funding provided by our Government has made a measurable difference, and we are committed to sustaining this momentum to achieve even better outcomes for New Zealand’s veterans,” Penk concluded.

Veterans across New Zealand can expect continued improvements as the Government addresses both immediate needs and long-term challenges, ensuring those who have served the nation receive the timely support they deserve.