UN Expert Urges Greece to Improve Identification for Trafficking Victims on Samos Island

UN Special Rapporteur on trafficking in persons, Siobhán Mullally, has expressed alarm over the inadequate identification and protection of trafficking victims—particularly women and children—at the Closed Control Access Centre (CCAC) on Samos Island. In a formal letter to the Greek government, Mullally highlighted reports of overcrowding, substandard living conditions, and severe shortcomings in the assistance provided to potential trafficking victims.

Out of 2,170 asylum seekers arriving in Samos in 2022, 285 were identified as potential trafficking victims. Yet, from 14 women survivors presenting clear evidence of trafficking—including physical injuries, sexual violence, and forced labour—only four were officially recognized as victims following medical and psychosocial evaluations.

Trafficking indicators observed in the cases included:

Physical injuries and signs of sexual exploitation.

Pregnancy or gynecological infections linked to abuse.

Accounts of forced labor and movement across multiple countries under coercive circumstances.

Mullally criticized the Greek authorities’ failure to properly identify victims and the limited referrals made to the country’s National Referral Mechanism, which oversees support for trafficking survivors. The low referral numbers suggest systemic deficiencies in identifying and supporting potential victims.

Overcrowding and Substandard Living Conditions

The CCAC on Samos, built to house 3,000 people, reportedly accommodates up to 5,000 individuals. Mullally described the reception conditions as "inadequate," citing reports of unsanitary environments, lack of privacy, and restrictions on personal liberty. These conditions, she warned, are not conducive to a dignified or healthy living situation and place trafficking survivors at heightened risk of further harm.

Asylum Decisions Ignoring Trafficking Histories

Mullally also raised concerns about the Greek Asylum Service's approach to assessing asylum claims. According to reports, incidents of trafficking and associated violence are often dismissed unless they occurred in the applicant's country of origin. This oversight fails to consider the ongoing risks faced by trafficking survivors, particularly the danger of re-trafficking upon deportation.

She pointed to cases where trafficking survivors’ asylum claims—linked directly to their exploitation—were rejected because their status as victims was not formally recognized during the asylum process.

Calls for Immediate Action

The Special Rapporteur urged Greece to:

Improve Identification Processes: Enhance the screening of new arrivals to accurately identify trafficking victims and provide them with immediate, adequate support.

Ensure Victim-Centered Asylum Policies: Recognize the experiences of trafficking survivors and the risks of re-trafficking in asylum determinations.

Upgrade Living Conditions at CCACs: Address overcrowding, improve sanitation, and ensure access to safe, private, and trauma-informed spaces for vulnerable individuals.

Increase Referrals to the National Mechanism: Strengthen collaboration between authorities and victim support organizations.

A Global Responsibility

Mullally underscored that Greece’s challenges are part of a broader international crisis, as migration flows often intersect with human trafficking networks. She called on the international community to provide resources and support to ensure that trafficking victims are identified, protected, and given the opportunity to rebuild their lives.

“This situation demands urgent and coordinated action. The failure to protect trafficking survivors and acknowledge their needs not only perpetuates their suffering but undermines the global fight against trafficking in persons,” she concluded.