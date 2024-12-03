Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Four Decades of Struggle for Justice
Organizations representing survivors of the Bhopal gas tragedy protested on its 40th anniversary, demanding justice and accountability for the survivors. They call attention to the ongoing health, environmental, and economic impacts, criticizing corporate protectionism that has hindered accountability and compensation efforts.
Survivors of the Bhopal gas tragedy took to the streets to mark the 40th anniversary of the disaster, demanding justice for the ongoing health and environmental fallout.
The tragic event took place on December 2-3, 1984, when a toxic gas leak from Union Carbide's plant led to thousands of deaths and lasting impacts.
Protesters criticized leaders for protecting corporations involved and urged US President-elect Donald Trump to address these injustices.
