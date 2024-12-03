Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Four Decades of Struggle for Justice

Survivors of the Bhopal gas tragedy took to the streets to mark the 40th anniversary of the disaster, demanding justice for the ongoing health and environmental fallout.

The tragic event took place on December 2-3, 1984, when a toxic gas leak from Union Carbide's plant led to thousands of deaths and lasting impacts.

Protesters criticized leaders for protecting corporations involved and urged US President-elect Donald Trump to address these injustices.

(With inputs from agencies.)