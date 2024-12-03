Left Menu

Notorious Lashkar-e-Taiba Mastermind Killed in Kashmir Encounter

Junaid Ahmed Bhat, a top Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, was killed by security forces in Dachigam, Kashmir. Bhat was involved in the deadly October 20 attack and other crimes. The operation neutralized Bhat, while efforts continue to ensure no other terrorists are still active in the area.

  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in Kashmir, Junaid Ahmed Bhat, a high-ranking terrorist with Lashkar-e-Taiba, met his end in an encounter with security forces in the Dachigam forest on Tuesday. Authorities confirmed his identity after a strategic operation aimed at apprehending the key player behind a series of gruesome attacks.

Bhat, notorious for orchestrating the October 20 assault that claimed seven lives, had previously evaded capture. Intelligence services linked him to multiple attacks, including the targeting of non-locals in south Kashmir the previous year. His presence at these crime scenes had elevated his status to 'Category A'—the most wanted in terror charts.

The showdown in Dachigam occurred following precise intelligence input that initiated a cordon-and-search mission among the rugged terrains of the national park. An initial exchange of gunfire in the dark was strategically paused, but hostilities resumed at dawn when Bhat opened fire again. The ensuing conflict resulted in his death. Investigations are ongoing to root out any additional threats in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

