Left Menu

Twist in Baba Siddique Murder Case: Eight Accused Sent to Police Custody

The MCOCA court has ordered eight accused individuals, including the primary shooter, involved in the Baba Siddique murder case, to be placed under police remand until December 7. This move comes as investigations continue to uncover more details surrounding the high-profile case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-12-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 21:26 IST
Twist in Baba Siddique Murder Case: Eight Accused Sent to Police Custody
Baba Siddique
  • Country:
  • India

The MCOCA court has taken a significant step in the ongoing Baba Siddique murder investigation by ordering eight accused individuals, including the chief shooter, to police remand until December 7.

This development marks a crucial phase in the investigation as law enforcement seeks to unravel the mysteries behind this high-profile murder case.

The extended custody is expected to provide police officials with additional time to gather key evidence and testimonies that could further illuminate the circumstances surrounding the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024