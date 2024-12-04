Zimbabwe Holds Steady: Central Bank Leaves Interest Rate Unchanged

Zimbabwe's central bank has decided to keep its policy rate unchanged at 35%, according to a Wednesday announcement by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

The committee emphasized the importance of maintaining a tight monetary policy to anchor inflation expectations. This follows September's drastic 40% devaluation of the Zimbabwe Gold currency and a subsequent rate hike to 35%.

The currency depreciation led to a sharp increase in inflation, with prices rising by 37.2% month-on-month in October. However, November saw a slowdown in inflation to 11.7%. Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube expressed optimism that the economy will grow next year as the country recovers from a severe drought.

