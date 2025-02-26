LSE's Swati Dhingra Extends Tenure on Bank of England's MPC

Swati Dhingra, an esteemed academic at the London School of Economics, has been reappointed for another three-year term as an external member of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). Her expertise in international economics significantly contributes to the committee's decision-making processes.

Initially appointed in 2022, Dr. Dhingra's extended tenure reflects the confidence placed in her analytical capabilities. The UK Treasury, emphasizing that reappointments are not automatic, reaffirmed the thoughtful selection process, executed in alignment with the Governance Code for Public Appointments.

The MPC, integral to the UK's financial strategy, comprises diverse experts, ensuring balanced monetary policies in accordance with inflation targets. Dr. Dhingra brings a wealth of knowledge, further augmented by her roles in leading economic research bodies and academic positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)