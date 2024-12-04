Investigations Deepen into Nurse Lucy Letby's Alarming Past

British authorities have intensified their investigation into nurse Lucy Letby, who is currently serving a life sentence for the murder of seven infants. Letby's interrogation by Cheshire Police explored further suspicious deaths and non-fatal collapses occurring under her watch at two hospitals in England.

The questioning, conducted 'under caution' at the Countess of Chester Hospital and Liverpool Women's Hospital where Letby was employed, highlights ongoing scrutiny over her actions as a neonatal nurse. Letby, who has consistently professed her innocence despite the conviction, had her appeals unsuccessful.

A judge-led public inquiry seeks to understand the failures of the neonatal unit to promptly identify Letby's dangerous behavior. This investigation comes amid calls for a thorough review of the case, sparked by critiques from legal experts about the evidence presented in Letby's trial.

