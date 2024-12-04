Cross-Border Surrogacy: Human Trafficking Convictions in Cambodia

Thirteen women from the Philippines have been convicted in Cambodia on charges related to human trafficking, after acting as surrogates for a baby-selling ring targeting foreigners. Each woman received a four-year prison sentence, with two years suspended unless they commit another crime, according to the Kandal Provincial Court's Monday announcement.

Questions remain regarding the status of the pregnancies, as court spokesperson So Sarin declined to detail how many women are still expecting, or the eventual fate of their babies. Surrogacy in developing nations like Cambodia is favored due to lower costs compared to countries such as the U.S. or Australia.

This case stands out due to surrogates being recruited from abroad rather than domestically. Thai-based recruiters arranged living accommodations for the women, who were apprehended in a Kandal province villa raid in September. Provisions against commercial surrogacy, stemming from Cambodia's 2016 legal updates, were used against the women.

