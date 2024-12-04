Left Menu

Cross-Border Surrogacy: Human Trafficking Convictions in Cambodia

Thirteen Filipino women were convicted for participating in a surrogacy ring in Cambodia that sold babies to foreigners. Sentenced to four years, they face imprisonment only if they reoffend. The unusual case highlights low-cost surrogacy in developing nations and ongoing challenges in combating human trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Phnompenh | Updated: 04-12-2024 15:57 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 15:57 IST
Cross-Border Surrogacy: Human Trafficking Convictions in Cambodia

Thirteen women from the Philippines have been convicted in Cambodia on charges related to human trafficking, after acting as surrogates for a baby-selling ring targeting foreigners. Each woman received a four-year prison sentence, with two years suspended unless they commit another crime, according to the Kandal Provincial Court's Monday announcement.

Questions remain regarding the status of the pregnancies, as court spokesperson So Sarin declined to detail how many women are still expecting, or the eventual fate of their babies. Surrogacy in developing nations like Cambodia is favored due to lower costs compared to countries such as the U.S. or Australia.

This case stands out due to surrogates being recruited from abroad rather than domestically. Thai-based recruiters arranged living accommodations for the women, who were apprehended in a Kandal province villa raid in September. Provisions against commercial surrogacy, stemming from Cambodia's 2016 legal updates, were used against the women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024