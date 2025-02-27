Supreme Court Case Could Ease Discrimination Claims for Majorities

The U.S. Supreme Court is evaluating whether to ease the path for people from majority backgrounds to pursue workplace discrimination claims. Justices heard the case of Marlean Ames, who alleges she was discriminated against due to her heterosexuality, denied a promotion, and later demoted.

Ames's case challenges an Ohio Department of Youth Services decision, appealing a lower court's ruling that sided with the state. Both liberal and conservative justices appeared ready to overturn that decision. If Ames wins, this could increase the number of 'reverse discrimination' lawsuits, often brought by conservatives against diversity initiatives.

The central issue is the requirement for majority plaintiffs to present more evidence of discrimination than minority plaintiffs under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. Arguments continue on whether this standard unjustly burdens individuals from majority groups. A decision in Ames's favor may reshape how discrimination lawsuits are handled in the workplace.

(With inputs from agencies.)