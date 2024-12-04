China Urges South Korea for Safety Measures Amid Standoff

China has called on South Korea to take robust steps to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens and institutions following recent tensions. This request was issued by China's foreign ministry on Wednesday, amid concerns over South Korea's temporary martial law and its repercussions on bilateral relations and regional stability.

In an official statement, China reaffirmed its consistent position on matters concerning the Korean Peninsula. The brief martial law announcement by South Korea has raised questions about its potential implications on the delicate balance of peace and security in the region.

The Chinese foreign ministry emphasized the importance of safeguarding the interests of its citizens and maintaining stable diplomatic ties with South Korea, underlining the need for effective communication and measures to mitigate any risks arising from recent developments.

