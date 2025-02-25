South Korea's Political Turmoil: Yoon Suk Yeol's Controversial Martial Law Trial

In a dramatic turn of events, South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol has staunchly defended his martial law decree as a critical measure to highlight the alleged threats posed by the opposition-controlled parliament. Yoon, who faces the possibility of conviction, vowed to implement significant political reforms if reinstated.

As the Constitutional Court concluded oral arguments in Yoon's impeachment trial, a ruling is anticipated by mid-March, potentially determining whether Yoon can regain his presidential powers or will be permanently removed from office. Yoon, indicted on rebellion charges, has denied any wrongdoing, pointing the finger at the liberal opposition for obstructing his agenda and inciting the crisis.

Tensions have escalated sharply, with massive protests both for and against Yoon gripping cities like Seoul. The resulting polarization of the nation could deepen further, no matter the court's judgment. A potential early election looms, as Yoon hints at political reforms that could reshape South Korea's governance system, ending its current single-term presidency model.

(With inputs from agencies.)