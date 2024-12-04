Left Menu

Jharkhand's Stranded Workers Set for Homecoming from Malaysia

The Jharkhand government is facilitating the return of 50 workers stranded in Malaysia. Delayed by election procedures, the workers had not been paid and faced food issues. Intervention by the Indian Embassy helped ensure payment of dues and their safe return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 04-12-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 17:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Jharkhand government has initiated steps to bring back 50 workers stranded in Malaysia. The workers, engaged by a construction company, have been unable to return home due to the election model code of conduct, which caused procedural delays.

According to official statements, the distressed workers had been deprived of their wages for four months and faced severe food shortages. The issue, brought to light in late September, prompted intervention by the Indian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, following which necessary paperwork was expedited under the instruction of the Chief Minister.

The embassy played a crucial role in negotiating with the construction company, ensuring not only the payment of pending wages but also the safe passage of the workers back to India. The workers are anticipated to return between December 11 and 18, marking the end of their months-long ordeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

