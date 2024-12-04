U.S. Unaware of South Korean Martial Law Move
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed that the United States was unaware of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief declaration of martial law, which was later retracted. Blinken emphasized the importance of peaceful resolutions in South Korea, citing its democracy as a powerful global story.
- Country:
- Belgium
In a significant revelation, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken disclosed that the United States had no prior knowledge of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's intention to declare martial law. The announcement was made during an interview with Reuters on the margins of a NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels.
Yoon's declaration, which occurred on Tuesday, led to a temporary standoff between the South Korean parliament and army before it was rescinded hours later. Blinken emphasized the necessity for a peaceful resolution and adherence to the rule of law, underscoring South Korea's robust democratic legacy.
Washington's unawareness of the South Korean decision highlights the ongoing diplomatic nuances and the critical importance of maintaining peaceful political processes, Blinken stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade
Landmark Verdict: Hong Kong's Pro-Democracy Activists in Historic Trial
Hong Kong's National Security Trial: Democracy Under Siege
Landmark Sentencing in Hong Kong: Pro-Democracy Activists Face Harsh Penalties
Hong Kong's Judiciary Under Fire as 45 Pro-Democracy Leaders Sentenced