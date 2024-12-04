U.S. Unaware of South Korean Martial Law Move

In a significant revelation, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken disclosed that the United States had no prior knowledge of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's intention to declare martial law. The announcement was made during an interview with Reuters on the margins of a NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels.

Yoon's declaration, which occurred on Tuesday, led to a temporary standoff between the South Korean parliament and army before it was rescinded hours later. Blinken emphasized the necessity for a peaceful resolution and adherence to the rule of law, underscoring South Korea's robust democratic legacy.

Washington's unawareness of the South Korean decision highlights the ongoing diplomatic nuances and the critical importance of maintaining peaceful political processes, Blinken stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)