U.S. Unaware of South Korean Martial Law Move

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed that the United States was unaware of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief declaration of martial law, which was later retracted. Blinken emphasized the importance of peaceful resolutions in South Korea, citing its democracy as a powerful global story.

Updated: 04-12-2024 19:13 IST
In a significant revelation, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken disclosed that the United States had no prior knowledge of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's intention to declare martial law. The announcement was made during an interview with Reuters on the margins of a NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels.

Yoon's declaration, which occurred on Tuesday, led to a temporary standoff between the South Korean parliament and army before it was rescinded hours later. Blinken emphasized the necessity for a peaceful resolution and adherence to the rule of law, underscoring South Korea's robust democratic legacy.

Washington's unawareness of the South Korean decision highlights the ongoing diplomatic nuances and the critical importance of maintaining peaceful political processes, Blinken stated.

