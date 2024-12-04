Temporary Release of Nobel Laureate Narges Mohammadi Amid Medical Concerns
Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi received a temporary release from Iranian prison after surgery. This 21-day furlough for medical recovery is considered insufficient by supporters who argue for her permanent freedom. Mohammadi has been imprisoned for her advocacy work on human and women's rights.
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi has been temporarily released from an Iranian prison following surgery to remove a bone segment from her leg due to cancer fears, her advocates report.
The temporary 21-day medical leave, announced by a campaign group supporting Mohammadi, has been deemed inadequate by her supporters who are calling for her permanent release. Her tenacious advocacy for human and women's rights has been met with repeated arrests and prison terms totaling over 13 years.
Iran's ongoing economic troubles and recent political developments cast a shadow over Mohammadi's release, raising concerns of further governmental suppression. Observers continue to urge Iranian authorities to ensure her complete recovery at home.
(With inputs from agencies.)
