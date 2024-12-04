Tragic Accident at Kabootar Chowk

A tragedy unfolded on Wednesday morning when a motorcycle was struck by a speeding car in Devendra Vihar, resulting in the death of Sonu, 25, according to police reports.

The complaint filed by Sonu's colleague, Ankit Kumar Pandey, revealed that the two were en route to work when the accident occurred. 'I was slightly ahead of Sonu, nearing Kabootar Chowk, when a car abruptly executed a U-turn and collided with Sonu's motorcycle before fleeing the scene,' Pandey recounted to authorities.

Despite being rushed to a nearby medical facility, Sonu was pronounced dead upon arrival. Both Sonu and Pandey hail from Bihar and resided in Wazirabad village. Law enforcement is pursuing the unknown driver, and an FIR has been launched as further investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)