Meghalaya's New Assembly Building Completion Extended by 100 Days

The construction of Meghalaya's new assembly building in Mawdiangdiang, New Shillong, has been granted a 100-day extension according to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma. The decision follows the collapse of the dome on the under-construction building last year.

Efforts by PWD engineers and contractors are underway to ensure detailed oversight on the project. They have emphasized the need for additional time to avoid rushing through the completion, as approved by the High Powered Committee.

To prevent further setbacks, modifications have been made to the dome design, with its weight significantly reduced from 3,000 to 85 tons, aiming to enhance stability. This comes after the assembly lost its permanent building in 2001 due to a fire.

