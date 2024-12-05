Delhi High Court Grants Interim Bail to Expelled BJP Leader Sengar

The Delhi High Court has given a two-week interim bail on medical grounds to expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is serving a life sentence for raping a minor in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, in 2017.

A bench led by Justice Prathiba M Singh temporarily suspended Sengar's sentence, instructing that he be admitted to AIIMS-Delhi for a comprehensive medical evaluation. Sengar is required to stay in the capital post-discharge.

The court has requested a report from AIIMS's medical board and has scheduled a hearing for December 20. Sengar's plea for interim bail in the custodial death of the Unnao rape victim's father is still under consideration by the court.

(With inputs from agencies.)