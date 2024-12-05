UN Migrant Workers Committee Discusses Egypt’s Efforts in Protecting Migrants and Refugees

The Committee on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of their Families concluded its review of Egypt's combined second to fourth report today, highlighting the country's important regional role and its efforts to protect migrant workers, but also raising concerns regarding the treatment of unaccompanied minors and the alleged expulsion of Sudanese migrants.

Sabrina Gahar, Committee Expert and Country Rapporteur commended Egypt for its significant role in ensuring regional stability and its growing commitment to international human rights conventions, particularly its recent adoption of a refugee law. She noted that these efforts demonstrated Egypt’s increasing dedication to protecting human rights.

However, Gahar raised questions about the country’s protection measures for unaccompanied minors, particularly those from Palestine, Sudan, and Syria. She inquired about the country’s specific strategies for safeguarding these vulnerable groups and whether the legal framework adequately addressed the rights of children fleeing conflict and migration.

Concerns Over Expulsion of Sudanese Migrants

Pablo Ceriani Cernadas, another Committee Expert, focused on reports of collective deportations of Sudanese migrants. He sought clarification on whether Egypt had engaged in mass expulsions and if there were investigations into reports of ill-treatment by police and military forces at the Sudanese border. He asked for more details on the measures taken by Egypt to address these allegations and the results of any investigations conducted.

Egypt’s Response and Efforts to Protect Migrants and Children

In response, Egypt’s delegation emphasized the country’s advanced legal framework for child protection, stating that all children, regardless of their nationality or immigration status, are provided with protection. The delegation noted the National Bureau for the Protection of Children’s role in offering support, especially for unaccompanied minors, such as those from Sudan, who were placed in protective care.

Regarding the expulsion of Sudanese migrants, Egypt rejected claims of mass expulsions. Khaled Aly El Bakly, Egypt's Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights and International Social and Humanitarian Affairs, clarified that while Egypt hosted around five million Sudanese citizens and 500,000 displaced Sudanese individuals due to the ongoing crisis, expulsions only occurred when individuals committed acts that were criminal under Egyptian law. Egypt affirmed its sovereign right to expel individuals under such circumstances but emphasized that these were not collective expulsions.

Egypt’s Comprehensive Approach to Migration

El Bakly outlined Egypt’s comprehensive approach to hosting migrants and refugees, noting that the country had acceded to the migrant workers’ convention early and had a long-standing history of providing a safe haven for migrants, refugees, asylum seekers, and migrant workers. He highlighted Egypt’s efforts to integrate these populations into society by guaranteeing their access to basic services, such as health care, education, and employment.

Despite challenges posed by Egypt’s geographical location in a politically unstable region, El Bakly stressed the country’s ongoing commitment to offering migrants equal access to services, including family planning. He urged the Committee to support Egypt’s request for increased support from international organizations to address the complexities of managing both regular and irregular migration flows, including the challenges of human trafficking and migrant smuggling.

Positive Developments and Continued Support

In her concluding remarks, Gahar acknowledged Egypt’s efforts and thanked the delegation for their openness in discussing the protection of migrant workers. She reaffirmed the Committee’s commitment to supporting Egypt’s efforts and emphasized that the true character of a nation is tested in times of crisis, in its ability to accommodate those in need.

In his closing, El Bakly reiterated Egypt’s commitment to implementing the Committee’s recommendations and thanked all parties involved in the dialogue.

Delegation Composition

The Egyptian delegation included representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Labour, the National Coordinating Committee on Preventing and Combatting Illegal Migration, the Supreme Standing Committee for Human Rights, and the Permanent Mission of Egypt to the United Nations Office in Geneva.