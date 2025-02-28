Left Menu

Severstal Clashes with Vologda Governor: Impact of Migrant Workers Ban on Industrial Projects

Severstal criticized Vologda governor's migrant worker ban, highlighting threats to construction projects. Severstal's $1.36 billion Cherepovets project is at risk. The ban coincides with Russia's labor shortages due to military recruitment and economic strain. Nationalist rhetoric and historical reverence in Vologda complicate the situation.

Russian steel giant Severstal has fervently criticized a decision by the governor of the Vologda region to prohibit migrant workers in the construction industry, fearing significant impacts on ongoing and future industrial projects.

The contentious ban was put into effect by Governor Georgy Filimonov through a decree announced on Thursday, sparking an unusually public confrontation between regional government and a major Russian business player. Severstal warns that this prohibition jeopardizes various construction projects, including a low-pollution iron ore factory in Cherepovets, projecting a 120 billion rouble investment.

The prohibition comes amidst Russia's ongoing labor shortages, exacerbated by military recruitment and economic pressures stemming from geopolitical tensions. Nationalist sentiment and growing hostility towards migrants further complicate the situation, as Governor Filimonov displays clear Soviet-era affinities, posing additional challenges for businesses reliant on diverse labor forces.

