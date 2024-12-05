Tensions Escalate in South China Sea: Philippines Files Diplomatic Protest Against China
The Philippines has filed a diplomatic protest against China following a maritime incident at the Scarborough Shoal, part of the contested South China Sea. Tensions have heightened as Chinese coastguard vessels fired water cannon and blocked a Manila fisheries bureau boat. The incident underscores ongoing disputes over maritime sovereignty between the two nations.
The Philippines has lodged a diplomatic protest against China concerning a December 4 maritime incident at the contested Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea. The complaint marks one of nearly 200 filed against China under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who accuses Beijing of aggressive actions in the region.
According to Philippine officials, Chinese coastguard vessels fired water cannons and side-swiped a Manila fisheries bureau boat transporting supplies to fishermen at Scarborough Shoal on Wednesday. Philippine coastguard vessels also faced obstruction from a Chinese navy vessel, with dangerous manoeuvres being described as alarming by a senior Filipino security official.
As tensions mount, Jonathan Malaya, National Security Council spokesperson, emphasized the Philippines' right to resupply missions as civilian operations but reserved the right to deploy naval vessels. Meanwhile, China's Coast Guard has shifted responsibility to the Philippines, maintaining that its control measures were lawful. The dispute highlights ongoing contention in sovereign claims over the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
