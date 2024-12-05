Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in South China Sea: Philippines Files Diplomatic Protest Against China

The Philippines has filed a diplomatic protest against China following a maritime incident at the Scarborough Shoal, part of the contested South China Sea. Tensions have heightened as Chinese coastguard vessels fired water cannon and blocked a Manila fisheries bureau boat. The incident underscores ongoing disputes over maritime sovereignty between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 16:07 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 16:03 IST
Tensions Escalate in South China Sea: Philippines Files Diplomatic Protest Against China
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Philippines has lodged a diplomatic protest against China concerning a December 4 maritime incident at the contested Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea. The complaint marks one of nearly 200 filed against China under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who accuses Beijing of aggressive actions in the region.

According to Philippine officials, Chinese coastguard vessels fired water cannons and side-swiped a Manila fisheries bureau boat transporting supplies to fishermen at Scarborough Shoal on Wednesday. Philippine coastguard vessels also faced obstruction from a Chinese navy vessel, with dangerous manoeuvres being described as alarming by a senior Filipino security official.

As tensions mount, Jonathan Malaya, National Security Council spokesperson, emphasized the Philippines' right to resupply missions as civilian operations but reserved the right to deploy naval vessels. Meanwhile, China's Coast Guard has shifted responsibility to the Philippines, maintaining that its control measures were lawful. The dispute highlights ongoing contention in sovereign claims over the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024