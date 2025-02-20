UN Condemns Hostage Body Parade in Gaza as Violation of International Law

In a stark condemnation, the United Nations rights chief deemed the public parading of hostage bodies in Gaza as a violation of international law. This statement follows Hamas's recent handover of Israeli hostage bodies to the Red Cross, sparking criticism for the nature of the ceremonial conduct.

The bodies, notably of Israeli infant Kfir Bibas and his young brother Airel, were among those paraded in front of a crowd, guarded by armed Hamas militants. These actions occurred against the backdrop of a ceasefire agreement in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

International reaction has been swift, with the Red Cross urging respect for the dignity and privacy of the deceased. Criticism of the hostage releases, which have been highly public and grandiose, continues to mount, highlighting tensions in the region.

