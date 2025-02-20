Left Menu

UN Condemns Hostage Body Parade in Gaza as Violation of International Law

The United Nations rights chief condemned the public parading of hostage bodies in Gaza, declaring it a violation of international law. Hamas handed over the bodies of Israeli hostages to the Red Cross, igniting criticism over the ceremonies conducted. The handovers continue amidst a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 17:38 IST
UN Condemns Hostage Body Parade in Gaza as Violation of International Law
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a stark condemnation, the United Nations rights chief deemed the public parading of hostage bodies in Gaza as a violation of international law. This statement follows Hamas's recent handover of Israeli hostage bodies to the Red Cross, sparking criticism for the nature of the ceremonial conduct.

The bodies, notably of Israeli infant Kfir Bibas and his young brother Airel, were among those paraded in front of a crowd, guarded by armed Hamas militants. These actions occurred against the backdrop of a ceasefire agreement in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

International reaction has been swift, with the Red Cross urging respect for the dignity and privacy of the deceased. Criticism of the hostage releases, which have been highly public and grandiose, continues to mount, highlighting tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025