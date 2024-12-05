Eminent Muslims Demand Action Against Minority Mistreatment in Bangladesh

An influential group of Indian Muslim leaders has issued a sharp critique against the mistreatment of minorities in Bangladesh. In a letter addressed to Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus, the group condemned the 'harsh treatment and victimization' of minorities, particularly highlighting its inconsistency with Islamic principles.

The letter, endorsed by significant personalities such as ex-chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi and former Delhi lieutenant governor Najeeb Jung, lambasted the reported incidents as an affront to the values of Islam, which emphasizes the safeguarding of minorities.

The civil society group, Citizens For Fraternity, articulated that the plight of minorities serves as a pivotal measure of democracy's health. They urged the Bangladeshi government to swiftly repress communal violence to prevent perceived complicity and implored South Asian nations to reflect on this disturbing trend.

(With inputs from agencies.)