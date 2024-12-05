Left Menu

Eminent Muslims Demand Action Against Minority Mistreatment in Bangladesh

A renowned Indian Muslim civil society group has condemned the mistreatment of minorities in Bangladesh, urging corrective actions. The group, including notable figures like S Y Quraishi and Najeeb Jung, expressed their concern over the situation and called on the government to act against communal elements.

An influential group of Indian Muslim leaders has issued a sharp critique against the mistreatment of minorities in Bangladesh. In a letter addressed to Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus, the group condemned the 'harsh treatment and victimization' of minorities, particularly highlighting its inconsistency with Islamic principles.

The letter, endorsed by significant personalities such as ex-chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi and former Delhi lieutenant governor Najeeb Jung, lambasted the reported incidents as an affront to the values of Islam, which emphasizes the safeguarding of minorities.

The civil society group, Citizens For Fraternity, articulated that the plight of minorities serves as a pivotal measure of democracy's health. They urged the Bangladeshi government to swiftly repress communal violence to prevent perceived complicity and implored South Asian nations to reflect on this disturbing trend.

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

