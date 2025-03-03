Left Menu

Condemnation and Calls for Justice After Attack on Sikh Businessman in Uttarakhand

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and the Akal Takht have condemned the assault on a Sikh businessman and his brother in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, which involved vandalism and forced removal of turbans. The SGPC is urging the state government to ensure a fair investigation and punishment for the perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 03-03-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 14:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and Akal Takht have issued strong condemnations following an alleged attack on a Sikh businessman and his brother in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. The mob reportedly vandalized the showroom and desecrated their turbans and hair.

In an appeal to the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, the SGPC demanded quick and severe action against those responsible. A video showcased the mob's physical assault and caused significant damage to the traders' property.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal also expressed concerns, urging legal steps to safeguard Sikh rights and unity nationwide. These incidents, if unchecked, threaten national cohesion, demanding societal efforts towards tolerance and diversity respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

