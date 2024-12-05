Opposition Demands Probe into Adani Mega Scam

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has alleged that the Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is avoiding parliamentary discussions on the 'Adani mega scam'.

In a unique protest, opposition members wore black jackets with messages like 'Modi Adani Ek Hai', demanding an investigation.

The Congress, along with other parties, asserts that the indictment of Adani in a US court substantiates their call for a parliamentary inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)