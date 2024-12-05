Opposition Demands Probe into Adani Mega Scam
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government of evading discussions on the Adani 'mega scam' in Parliament. Members of the INDIA bloc protested wearing black jackets with slogans, demanding a joint parliamentary probe into the allegations against the Adani Group.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has alleged that the Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is avoiding parliamentary discussions on the 'Adani mega scam'.
In a unique protest, opposition members wore black jackets with messages like 'Modi Adani Ek Hai', demanding an investigation.
The Congress, along with other parties, asserts that the indictment of Adani in a US court substantiates their call for a parliamentary inquiry.
