Tragic Ambush: UnitedHealthcare CEO Fatally Shot in Manhattan

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot by a masked gunman in Manhattan. The assailant used bullets inscribed with insurance industry terms. Authorities are investigating the meticulously planned attack, captured by security cameras, and continue their search for the suspect, who fled on a bicycle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 05-12-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 20:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A masked gunman ambushed and killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on a Manhattan sidewalk, using ammunition etched with the words 'deny,' 'defend,' and 'depose,' according to law enforcement sources.

Thompson, 50, was shot while on his way to the company's annual investor conference. Security footage captured the attack and the suspect's escape on a bicycle into Central Park.

Police have launched an intensive manhunt, deploying drones, helicopters, and dogs, but the gunman's whereabouts remain unknown. Thompson's killing is believed to be targeted, though a motive is not yet established.

(With inputs from agencies.)

