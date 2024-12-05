Tragic Ambush: UnitedHealthcare CEO Fatally Shot in Manhattan

A masked gunman ambushed and killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on a Manhattan sidewalk, using ammunition etched with the words 'deny,' 'defend,' and 'depose,' according to law enforcement sources.

Thompson, 50, was shot while on his way to the company's annual investor conference. Security footage captured the attack and the suspect's escape on a bicycle into Central Park.

Police have launched an intensive manhunt, deploying drones, helicopters, and dogs, but the gunman's whereabouts remain unknown. Thompson's killing is believed to be targeted, though a motive is not yet established.

(With inputs from agencies.)