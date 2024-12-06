Ukraine's air force says it shot down 32 drones launched by Russia overnight
The Ukrainian air force said on Friday that Russia launched 53 drones to attack the country overnight.
Of 53 drones, it shot down 32 and "lost track" of 16, likely due to electronic warfare. Two drones left Ukraine-controlled airspace and headed to Belarus, according to the statement.
