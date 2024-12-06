Left Menu

Tripura wins seven national-level panchayat awards: CM Manik Saha

Tripura won as many as seven national-level panchayat awards in various categories, Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Friday.The awards include Best District Gomati, Second Best Rural Development Block Amarpur and Best Women-friendly Panchayat Dakshin Manubankul in South Tripura.Tripura has created history by winning as many as seven national-level panchayat awards among 2.50 lakh gram panchayats, Saha said in a post on Facebook.President Droupadi Murmu will give the awards at a programme in Vigyan Bhavan on December 11.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 06-12-2024 16:06 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 16:06 IST
"President Droupadi Murmu will give the awards at a programme in Vigyan Bhavan on December 11. It is a proud moment for the state," he said.

Saha said Gomati district will receive a cash prize of Rs 5 crore as it won the best district while Amarpur RD Block will get Rs 1.75 crore. He said that Rs one crore will be given to Dakshin Manubankul gram panchayat, adjudged the best women-friendly panchayat.

"The seven awards valued at Rs 10 crore have reflected the state government's initiatives for good governance and upliftment of the people. I congratulate the elected representatives, officials and employees of Panchayati Raj institution for achieving success," he added.

