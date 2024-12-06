Class 12 student shoots dead principal after being scolded for being late; arrested

A Class 12 student allegedly shot dead the principal of his school in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Friday afternoon after being admonished for coming late, police said.

The 17-year-old boy fled on the principal's scooter after the incident that took place around 1.30 pm but was nabbed within a few hours, said inspector Pushpendra Yadav of Orchha Road police station.

He was traced near the district's border with Uttar Pradesh, the official said, adding that the accused was known for wayward behaviour at school. The weapon used for the killing was also seized from him, Yadav added.

The teenager allegedly shot principal S K Saxena (55) in the head with a locally-made pistol near the toilet at Dhamora Government High School, said Superintendent of Police Agam Jain, adding that the victim died on the spot. City Superintendent of Police Aman Mishra told PTI that only one round was fired.

''As per initial investigation, the accused was angry at being scolded for coming late today as well as on earlier occasions,'' said Mishra, who was at the crime spot heading the probe. Saxena has been the principal at the school for five years, said in-charge district education officer R P Prajapati. Harishankar Joshi, a teacher at the school, told reporters that Saxena was a ''gem of a person'' and claimed that the accused was a ''notorious lad'' who came to school as per his whim. ''Principal Saxena used to counsel such students. If things did not improve, he would call their parents. He had cordial relations with all the staff,'' Joshi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)