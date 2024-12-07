Himachal CM announces 180-day maternity leave for home guards

Women Home Guards would be provided 180 days of maternity leave while the daily allowance for Home Guards during deployment outside the State would be increased from Rs 60 to Rs 500, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday.

Presiding over the 62nd State-Level Raising Day celebrations of the Himachal Pradesh Home Guards and Civil Defence here, he said that the government would fill 700 vacant Home Guard posts to strengthen the force.

He also announced establishment of drone stations at all district headquarters to enhance disaster management capabilities and sanctioned a new landline number at the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Control Room to facilitate the people, a statement issued here said.

Emphasizing the commitment to modernizing the SDRF with advanced equipment and allocating sufficient funds for this purpose, he said that presently, SDRF was equipped with drones capable of lifting up to 5 kg and this force would soon receive drones with higher payload capacities to meet operational demands.

Additionally, funds would be allocated for the construction of the SDRF headquarters in Palampur and the Kangra Unit campus and to enhance communication, he added.

The event witnessed a splendid parade, led by Parade Commander Vinay Kumar, comprising 17 contingents. Platoon commander Lata Rahi led the women contingents, while various contingents from districts of the State displayed their skills under the leadership of their respective commanders.

Demonstrations of disaster management techniques on the theme ''Surakshit Himachal'' was a highlight. A Battle March Past by the Home Guard Jawans and a musical performance by the Home Guard band added grandeur to the event.

Extending his greetings on Home Guards Raising Day, Sukhu lauded the exemplary efforts of Home Guards, Fire Department personnel and SDRF during last year's monsoon disaster in which over 500 people were killed and over 15,000 became homeless. ''It was one of the most devastating disasters in our lifetime, resulting in significant loss of life and property, '' he said.

He said that to enhance disaster preparedness the State plans to train one percent of its population as Civil Defence volunteers over the next five years. The Home Guards have already conducted approximately 31,000 rescue and relief operations during the last decade, saving 3,600 lives and protecting properties worth over Rs. 10,000 crore, he informed.

The CM said that the government was improving the SDRF's infrastructure, designating the Home Guards as First Responders during natural disasters and integrating them under the SDRF for faster response. He said that the 74 company offices and 12 training centres of the Home Guards across the State have been designated as Disaster Response Centers to bolster disaster readiness.

The state government has established four new fire stations in Nadaun, Deha, Indora and Kotkhai during the last two years and 240 posts of various categories have been created in the Fire Services Department and approval has been granted to procure eight fire vehicles to strengthen the working of the department, the statement added.

The CM also inaugurated Home Guards Department buildings worth Rs. 15.05 crore.

