Kerala High Court Demands Accuracy in Wayanad Landslide Relief Fund Reporting
The Kerala High Court criticized the state's Disaster Management Authority over inaccuracies in fund reporting for Wayanad landslide rehabilitation. The court stressed the need for precise financial audits and timely aid. Queries addressed state fund distribution, allocation, and Center's financial support, following significant landslide devastation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 07-12-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 16:31 IST
The Kerala High Court has strongly criticized the state's handling of funds meant for rehabilitation in Wayanad, following severe landslides.
During a Saturday session, the court addressed discrepancies in financial reporting and fund distribution, highlighting significant delays in aid disbursement.
State authorities, asked to provide clear accounting, committed to detailing funds allocation and spending by Thursday.
