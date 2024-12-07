Left Menu

Tragic Murder of Businessman in Delhi: Unraveling the Mystery

Sunil Jain, a 52-year-old businessman in east Delhi, was shot and killed by two assailants while on a morning walk. This incident is part of a spate of killings in Delhi. Police are investigating with possible personal enmity as a motive, examining witnesses, and reviewing CCTV footage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 20:36 IST
Tragic Murder of Businessman in Delhi: Unraveling the Mystery
businessman
  • Country:
  • India

In a troubling incident that has left many in shock, a businessman, Sunil Jain, was fatally shot by two unknown assailants during his morning walk in east Delhi's Shahdara on Saturday. This murder is one of three within a 12-hour window, raising concerns about public safety in the national capital.

As Jain, a 52-year-old resident of Krishna Nagar involved in the utensil trade, was returning home on a scooter, two helmeted men approached on foot at a traffic signal and opened fire. Tragically, despite immediate efforts to take him to a hospital, Jain succumbed to his wounds.

Authorities are meticulously probing the case, considering personal enmity as a potential motive. Initial witness statements, including from his associate Sumit, are being verified. CCTV footage is under review to provide more insights into the attack, while family and friends mourn the loss of a man remembered for his kindness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024