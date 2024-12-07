Tragic Murder of Businessman in Delhi: Unraveling the Mystery

In a troubling incident that has left many in shock, a businessman, Sunil Jain, was fatally shot by two unknown assailants during his morning walk in east Delhi's Shahdara on Saturday. This murder is one of three within a 12-hour window, raising concerns about public safety in the national capital.

As Jain, a 52-year-old resident of Krishna Nagar involved in the utensil trade, was returning home on a scooter, two helmeted men approached on foot at a traffic signal and opened fire. Tragically, despite immediate efforts to take him to a hospital, Jain succumbed to his wounds.

Authorities are meticulously probing the case, considering personal enmity as a potential motive. Initial witness statements, including from his associate Sumit, are being verified. CCTV footage is under review to provide more insights into the attack, while family and friends mourn the loss of a man remembered for his kindness.

(With inputs from agencies.)