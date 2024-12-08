Syrian Rebels Liberate Homs Prison, Scores Freed
Syrian rebels captured the central prison in Homs on Saturday, freeing hundreds of prisoners. Reports from rebel sources indicate that fighters have advanced further into the city, breaching army defenses from Homs' eastern edge.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 01:51 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 01:51 IST
In a significant development, Syrian rebels have taken control of the central prison in Homs, liberating hundreds of detainees on Saturday, according to insider reports.
With forces penetrating deeper into the city, the rebels broke through government defenses from the eastern gateway, signaling a critical shift in control.
The incident marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing conflict, as opposition forces strengthen their foothold within this key urban center.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Beirut Shaken by Intense Israeli Airstrike Amid Ongoing Conflict
Israeli Airstrikes Intensify in Heart of Beirut Amid Hezbollah Conflict
Beirut Airstrike Intensifies Israel-Hezbollah Conflict
Gaza Under Siege: Mounting Casualties Amid Ongoing Conflict