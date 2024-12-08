Left Menu

Syrian Rebels Liberate Homs Prison, Scores Freed

Syrian rebels captured the central prison in Homs on Saturday, freeing hundreds of prisoners. Reports from rebel sources indicate that fighters have advanced further into the city, breaching army defenses from Homs' eastern edge.

In a significant development, Syrian rebels have taken control of the central prison in Homs, liberating hundreds of detainees on Saturday, according to insider reports.

With forces penetrating deeper into the city, the rebels broke through government defenses from the eastern gateway, signaling a critical shift in control.

The incident marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing conflict, as opposition forces strengthen their foothold within this key urban center.

(With inputs from agencies.)

