Judicial Tribunal to Review HNLC Ban: A Move Against Insurgency

The Union Home Ministry has set up a judicial tribunal to assess the legality of the five-year ban on the insurgent group HNLC. The group, based in Meghalaya, is accused of violent activities against India's sovereignty and has links with other insurgent groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 15:37 IST
  • India

The Union Home Ministry has taken a significant step by establishing a judicial tribunal to examine the ban placed on the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), an insurgent group operating in Meghalaya.

The government declared HNLC a banned organization until 2024 due to its involvement in violent acts that threaten India's sovereignty. This decision falls under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The tribunal, headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia from the Gauhati High Court, will evaluate if the group's activities justify the ban. The group is accused of extortion, linking with other insurgent outfits, and numerous criminal activities in Meghalaya.

