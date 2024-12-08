Left Menu

China Urges Protection of Its Nationals Amid Syrian Rebel Takeover

China has urged Syrian rebel forces, who have seized the capital, to ensure the safety of Chinese nationals and institutions. The Chinese Embassy in Damascus remains operational, assisting nationals. China hopes for a return to stability, expressing concern following the opposition's swift control of major Syrian cities.

China Urges Protection of Its Nationals Amid Syrian Rebel Takeover
In light of the recent takeover of Syria's capital by rebel forces, China has taken steps to ensure the safety of its nationals in the region. The call for protection comes as opposition fighters appeared on state television, announcing the fall of Damascus and end of President Bashar al-Assad's rule.

China, which had previously supported the Assad regime, is now closely monitoring the evolving situation. The Chinese Foreign Ministry assured the public that its embassy in Damascus is operational and offering all possible assistance to Chinese nationals in Syria. It emphasized the need for the rebels to ensure the security of Chinese personnel and institutions.

Amidst the rapidly changing dynamics in Syria, China expressed deep concern and reiterated its commitment to facilitating the safe departure of its citizens who wish to leave the country. The government maintains communication with those still in Syria, advising on safety measures as the conflict persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

