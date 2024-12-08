Tensions Rise as Hindu Monk's Arrest Sparks Clash in Chittagong
A case has been filed in Chittagong following a clash between police and followers of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das. The conflict erupted after the monk's arrest on sedition charges, resulting in multiple injuries and heightened tensions between Bangladesh and India. Enamul Haque, a businessman, has named 164 individuals, including the monk, in the complaint.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 08-12-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 20:36 IST
- Country:
- Bangladesh
Authorities in Bangladesh grapple with increasing unrest as a case was filed Sunday over a violent clash between police and followers of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Chittagong.
Enamul Haque, a businessman who filed the complaint, accused Das's followers of attacking him, causing significant injuries including a fractured hand and head wounds.
This incident is one of several clashes following Das's arrest for sedition, further straining India-Bangladesh relations. The case involves 164 identified people, with Chinmoy Krishna Das as the main accused.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement