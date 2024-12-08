Tensions Rise as Hindu Monk's Arrest Sparks Clash in Chittagong

Authorities in Bangladesh grapple with increasing unrest as a case was filed Sunday over a violent clash between police and followers of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Chittagong.

Enamul Haque, a businessman who filed the complaint, accused Das's followers of attacking him, causing significant injuries including a fractured hand and head wounds.

This incident is one of several clashes following Das's arrest for sedition, further straining India-Bangladesh relations. The case involves 164 identified people, with Chinmoy Krishna Das as the main accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)