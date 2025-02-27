Religious Tensions Surge in Beawar Amidst Allegations of Coercive Exploitation

Tension continues to mount in Beawar district of Rajasthan following the arrest of nine individuals, including former ward councillor Hakim Qureshi. This group allegedly exploited minors and exerted pressure on them to change their religion, thereby shaking the community.

The case emerged when a minor reportedly stole Rs 2,000 and a Chinese mobile phone was discovered, linking her to one of the accused. Since then, market shutdowns, rallies, and unrest have spread through Bijainagar and neighboring areas, exposing fractures between the Hindu and Muslim communities.

Law enforcement and local authorities are grappling with the implications while legal battles over land ownership and encroachments ensue. The situation draws parallels to a notorious 1992 scandal in Ajmer, highlighting underlying societal tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)